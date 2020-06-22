Twenty One Pilots captures fans moments in a never ending VIDEO for “LEVEL OF CONCERN”

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

Twenty One Pilots have released the first-ever, never-ending music video with the help of their fans. Livestreaming now on youtube , the groundbreaking video for Twenty One Pilots’ hit “Level of Concern” pulls in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube. Powered by Imposium, every three minutes and forty seconds a new music video is created and streamed live to YouTube, containing brand new content from fans.

Conceived by the band with award-winning storyteller and director Jason Zada, the concept behind the innovative digital campaign was to find a unique way to connect with fans during the pandemic, and give them an opportunity to share meaningful moments from their lives via the continuous video stream. Fans can visit https://loc.twentyonepilots.com/ to upload their own footage, which will instantly appear in the “Level of Concern” (Never-Ending Music Video).

Written and recorded amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, “Level of Concern” is currently sitting atop the Alternative Radio charts for a sixth straight week and has amassed 150 million streams around the globe. Originally released alongside an official music video directed by longtime collaborator Real Beer Media, Twenty One Pilots have also shared “Level of Concern” (live from outside), an alternate version of “Level of Concern,” featuring additional performances from friends and collaborators Paul Meany (Mutemath), Jesse Blum (MisterWives), and Simon Jefferis.

The concept for the reimagined take developed as Twenty One Pilots went to work on recording a remote performance of “Level of Concern” for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. The performance, which is streaming now on The Tonight Show’s YouTube channel, sees each musician delivering an open-air performance while in quarantine. The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will be donating a portion of the proceeds from “Level of Concern” to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews, which aims to help touring and venue crews affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.