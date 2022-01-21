TV Personality Aaron Moloisi Launched His Own Radio Station.

By Philani Mzila



Media Personality Aaron Moloisi to launched his international digital radio station in 12 countries on 15 January 2022.



As part of celebrating his 20-years in the South African Entertainment industry, the legendary television talk shows host and actor will expand his media empire.



Known as Uncle A to his millions of followers in South Africa and abroad, Moloisi is launching an international digital radio broadcast platform callled “Legend Radio which is aimed to celebrate the legend in you”.



This will broadcast in to over 12 countries around the world.



Legend Radio – Celebrate the legend in you is an urban radio station that engages in everyday conversations that empower and equips the streamers with all the tools they need to make legendary moves.



“We are not a categorised content genre; we engage in a wider array of subject matters in all aspects. We celebrate life together in talk and in song.

90% of our hosts have never worked on radio or any broadcast platform. “I carefully and strategically head hunted all of them across the world to bring authenticity and sincerity on to the station,” said founder and CEO Moloisi.



Moloisi further said that they have a few wildcard hosts who are bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the station.



“All we can say at this stage is that they are a mix of public figures in South Africa, United Kingdom and Nigeria. Our dynamic line – up include candidates from China, New York, Zambia, Mozambique, Canada, Nigeria, and South Africa and will be revealed and formally introduced to the global community following the official launch of Legend Radio – Celebrate the legend in you.

We are going live on 15th January 2022 on www.legendradio.co.za , Spotify, VLC, iTunes, our unique App will be available for download in Android Play store and IOS App store” he said.



Legend Radio – Celebrate the legend in you App comes in 8 international languages including Portuguese, Francois, Swahili, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Deutsch, Afrikaans and English to cater for a wider global audience.



Moloisi, a scientist by training with a BSc degree from Fort Hare University worked in the Information Technology sector before branching into the media industry.



Moloisi is known for anchoring shows such as Take 5 on SABC 1, The Big Question SABC 2, Get A Life on SABC 1, Shift on SABC 1, Special Assignment on SABC 3 and has displayed his natural acting talent on various local dramas and soaps After 9 on SABC 1, Generations on SABC 1, Skeem Saam on SABC 1, The Queen on Mzansi Magic and took his acting further in a Hollywood blockbuster Queen of Katwe alongside Lupita Nyong’O and David Oyelewo.