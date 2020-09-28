Trap Soul Artist T.Nale releases a brand new single ‘WALK OVER ME’

24 Year old artist T.Nale is back with one of his hottest singles to date – ‘Walk Over Me.’ Walk Over me is T.Nale’s 3rd single release of this year and showcases the artist’s diversity to switch between genres and demonstrates it to perfection with this Trapsoul/Pop Vibe.

T.Nale collaborated with a very well known producer called Pacific and the sound will surely resonate with the new school audience.The song is a true depiction of his admiration for soulful, meaningful music that can appeal to many ears.Thabo Nale, who goes by the stage name T. Nale has made it onto thousands of music lovers lists in his short career and is developing his sound, style and direction on each and every new release.

“Walk Over Me is inspired by heartbreak. In terms of being in an unstable relationship and allowing someone to take advantage of you to a point where you would do anything just to please that individual. It’s about overcoming those fears of being alone and realizing that true

strength comes from within”.

T Nale grew up Durban and in Gauteng, but it was in the dusty streets of Meadowlands in Soweto where his dream of being a performer was birthed. His different experiences in these parts of the country have given him the ability to cultivate a unique sound that will resonate with people in any part of South Africa or Africa as a whole. T Nale’s genre defined trapsoul is the definition of a new age fusion between melodic hip-hop and a touch of R&B, which allows him to bring his own style into the industry.