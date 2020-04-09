Tony Allen continues to celebrate Hugh masekela though their collaboration project

Nigerian legendary drummer Tony Allen has ensured that the beat continues to go on as he had placed final touches to the collaboration he had been working on with an acclaimed South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela before he passed. Allen has assembled some fresh blood of British jazz powerhouses, such as Steve Williamson, Tom Herbert, Mutale Chashi and Joe Armon-Jones and together they breathed life into the records dating back to a decade ago.

Tonny Allen and Hugh Masekela met back in the 70’s in Lagos throw the late Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti and this project was birthed back in 2010 recoded in between concerts in London sadly Bra Hugh passed before its completion.

Expressed in English, Yoruba and Zulu lyrics, Rejoice captures the unique essence of Africa in idyllic melody reminiscent of the sequestered valleys forming the heart of this beautiful continent.

The album features a poignant yet so soothing tribute to the late Fela titled ”Never” (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same without Fela). Well, and Africa is no the same without both of them.