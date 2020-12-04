TOMI OWÓ RELEASES VISUALS TO ‘BEAUTIFUL’ ALONG WITH REMIX EP

Beautiful, the ground-breaking single by Nigerian songstress  Tomi Owó, takes on five new identities. Her emotive spirit as felt on the original song also orbits around this Remix EP, but each track offers a distinct experience.

Brought to life by producers and DJs from Lagos (Masterkraft, & Sigag Lauren), Ghana (TMSKD), and South Africa (Major League DJS), bringing in various styles from spirit lifting EDM and House, to innovative Afropop and Amapiano likely to make you dance, the EP is a melting pot for some of the world’s favorite genres and provides something for everyone’s listening pleasure.

 

Tracklist

Masterkraft – AfroPop Remix

Sigag Lauren – EDM Remix

Major League Djs – Amapiano Remix

TMSKD – House Remix

Masterkraft – Amapiano RemixListen Here https://tomiowo.lnk.to/BeautifulRmx

 

