TOMI OWÓ RELEASES VISUALS TO ‘BEAUTIFUL’ ALONG WITH REMIX EP
Written by Qello Mapanya on December 4, 2020
Beautiful, the ground-breaking single by Nigerian songstress Tomi Owó, takes on five new identities. Her emotive spirit as felt on the original song also orbits around this Remix EP, but each track offers a distinct experience.
Brought to life by producers and DJs from Lagos (Masterkraft, & Sigag Lauren), Ghana (TMSKD), and South Africa (Major League DJS), bringing in various styles from spirit lifting EDM and House, to innovative Afropop and Amapiano likely to make you dance, the EP is a melting pot for some of the world’s favorite genres and provides something for everyone’s listening pleasure.
Tracklist
Masterkraft – AfroPop Remix
Sigag Lauren – EDM Remix
Major League Djs – Amapiano Remix
TMSKD – House Remix
Masterkraft – Amapiano RemixListen Here https://tomiowo.lnk.to/BeautifulRmx