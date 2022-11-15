AKA GIVES YOU PARADISE WITH MUSA KEYS & GYAKIE

Written by on November 26, 2022

Yesterday Super Mega, AKA dropped the second single from his upcoming album, titled ‘Paradise’ featuring renowned Amapiano star Musa Keys and Ghanaian songbird Gyakie.

The drop of the single marked yesterday as AKA day to celebrate the release, the Megacy and keep to the momentum high for the album drop.

Speaking about the inspiration for ‘Paradise’ AKA shared; “Paradise is a song that I wrote after having a fight with my girlfriend on valentine’s day, the fight is the genesis of where the track came from. It’s about pressing the reset button with your partner when you argue, just saying you’ve held me down, let’s wipe the slate clean and make things right.

The song with over a 100k views has captured the hearts of the Megacy as their reaction oozes pure happiness and delight to their ears.

 

 

 

