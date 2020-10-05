Today marks day one of 2020 Africa Brand Summit Virtual conference
Written by Qello Mapanya on October 7, 2020
Africa Brand Summit is hosting a virtual two days conference commencing this afternoon. This dynamic discussion has summoned a team of professionals from their perspective fields to explore the means of rebuilding the economy post COVIT-19. This day one will go off under the theme: The role of media in shaping perceptions about Africa, the speakers include Transafricaradio CEO Busi Adebule (South Africa), Tola Babalola CEO of Wild Dream Co (Lagos Nigeria), Maurice mate station Manager of Channel Africa.
Register here for the Virtual access to the event : africabrandsummit.co
POINTS OF FOCUS INCLUDES
- Will its drive to make integrated economic development a reality in our lifetime bear fruit?
- What are current perceptions about Africa’s ability to defeat the odds and what informs such perceptions?
- What must Africans do to progressively eliminate negative perceptions about Africa and ‘being African’, in order to enhance the positive perceptions, over time?
- What cultural, social, political, corporate, and economic initiatives will be needed to turn Africa into a winning continent as a unit, as well as through its component countries and regions?