Tiwa Savage’s highly Anticipated album Celia finally drops

This past Friday Nigerian singer/songwriter Tiwa Savage shared her new album Celia via Motown Records. Listen here. The highly-anticipated third studio album further solidifies Tiwa’s position as one of the leading artists in the forefront pushing Afrobeats to a global audience. The 13-track album rhythmically entices one to dance and explores the many facets of femininity. It speaks to the strong, modern woman that can be felt in Africa and globally.

Named after a strong woman – Tiwa’s Mother – Celia is a mixed bag of emotions, but is always honest while showcasing Savage’s extraordinary vocal talent and prowess as a writer on all the tracks. The album features Academy and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning pop phenomenon Sam Smith on her classy sultry track “Temptation” along with her other singles the female empowering “Koroba” and the hypnotizing “Dangerous Love.”“Dangerous Love” marks Savage’s directorial debut as the song’s video finds Savage co-directing alongside Ibra Ake (Childish Gambino, Beyoncé) for a stunning visual shot in Lagos, Nigeria. Last week Tiwa made her US TV Debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwith “Dangerous Love” in a breathtaking outdoor performance which featured the 11-year-old Nigeran ballet dance sensation Anthony Mmesoma Madu.

Celia demonstrates the incredible musical growth she’s experienced over the years. Celia also has Tiwa collaborating with the likes of Naira Marley, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Davido, and Hamzaa in addition to Sam Smith. Producer credits stem from London, Cracker Mallo, P2J, Sak Passe, Pheelz, Blaq Jerzee, Speroach Beats and more.

Celia Tracklist