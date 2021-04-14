Tiwa Savage on childhood bullying

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was bullied at school when she moved to London in the United Kingdom and this led her to become a musician.

Savage moved to London at the age of 11 for her high school studies.

Life was tough in the UK. She was bullied over her accent and being skinny.

“I was bullied horrendously in school, mainly for having a thick Nigerian accent and being super-skinny with long arms and legs and no hair,”.

“Music became my way of coping,” she added.

“When I was bullied in school, I had a crush on a boy in the music class, so I joined the school music program. I played the trombone because that was the only position available in the band,” said Savage.

Savage began her music career performing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.