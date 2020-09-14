Tiwa Savage a soaring Global tide with her latest offering “cellia”

Award winning Nigerian Songstress Tiwa Savage continues to ride the global wave with his latest album  ‘Cellia’ which stays apart as her adulation to her mother.

Ecstatic singer shared exciting news of this  12-track album that was release on August 28 making a debut on the global music chat Billboard 100 news via twitter, it has secured its spot as the third album form a Nigerian artist to hit the Billboard World Album Chart in less than two months after Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album and Fireboy DML’s ‘Apollo’.

Cellia is packed with throbbing anthems that had warrant their top spots on every music chat barely two week after its touch down, this album features an array of diverse artists like British rapper, young, R&B singer Hamzaa English singer Sam Smith, as well as Nigerian singers Dice Alies, Davido and Naira Marley.

 

