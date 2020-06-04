Time to showcase your vocals with GRESHAM MUSIC GROUP

Gresham Music Group has launched a nationwide campaign called “Sing For Us – The lockdown talent search!” to find the best up & coming singers in South Africa.

Since worldwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown the aim is to reach all the talented singers who are unable to perform live & assist them by hopefully still being discovered by the David Gresham Records talent scouts.

This opportunity to get heard by record label which is one of Africa’s leading independent record and music publishing companies. Simply record a video of yourself singing your favorite song, send it to carla@gresham.co.za or WhatsApp the company at +27 71 726 0526. The Artist and repertoire team at David Gresham Records will give feedback to each submission individually, you never know, you may even end up with a record deal!

Gresham Music Group record has produced many local & international hits over the last 48 years including the likes of Connell Cruise, Nickelback, Aaliyah, Kylie Minogue, Prime Circle, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Rouge, Cutting Jade, Nutty Nys, Kimosabe & Jesse Clegg to name only a select few. Over the last 5 years, the label has released over 700 domestic records, which have not only won South African Music Awards, but have also enabled the company’s talent to be discovered across the globe. With offices in Johannesburg & Cape Town, the record company provides a number of services including distribution, marketing, radio & television promotion, publicity & digital strategy.

