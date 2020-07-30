TIME TO SAY GRACE! Devotion by Nqubeko Mbatha finally here

The wait is over! The multi-talented artist finally releases his 11 track much anticipated album . On this album Mbatha maintains his position as one of South Africa’s foremost gospel singers, while he creatively explores a range of different sounds. The album is deeply engaging, drawing on several sonic palettes including afrojazz, R&B and soul. The album carries the essence of unyielding faith with powerful ballads like “Ngomthandazo” and standout track “You Reign Forever”.

“You Reign Forever” is a praise and worship track that talks about God’s worthiness of being praised and brings forward the message of honouring God through excellence and is sure to inspire.

The latter is a spirited hymn which shares its innovative use of the vocoder with the nostalgically rhythmic R&B throwback “Not Worried”. An inspiring body of work, Devotion fuses the energy of worship with an alluring musical curiosity -it’s a listening experience as worthy of praise as its subject.

Click here to listen: https://umgafrica.lnk.to/Devotion

Track listing

  1. Friendship With Jesus
  2. You Reign Forever
  3. Vuthisa
  4. Umlilo (Feat Mnqobi Nxumalo)
  5. Now Unto Him
  6. It’s In Your Presence
  7. His Presence
  8. Jes’ Omnene (Interlude)
  9. Ngomthandazo
  10. Not Worried
  11. Baba Wethu
