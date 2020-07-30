TIME TO SAY GRACE! Devotion by Nqubeko Mbatha finally here

The wait is over! The multi-talented artist finally releases his 11 track much anticipated album . On this album Mbatha maintains his position as one of South Africa’s foremost gospel singers, while he creatively explores a range of different sounds. The album is deeply engaging, drawing on several sonic palettes including afrojazz, R&B and soul. The album carries the essence of unyielding faith with powerful ballads like “Ngomthandazo” and standout track “You Reign Forever”.

“You Reign Forever” is a praise and worship track that talks about God’s worthiness of being praised and brings forward the message of honouring God through excellence and is sure to inspire.

The latter is a spirited hymn which shares its innovative use of the vocoder with the nostalgically rhythmic R&B throwback “Not Worried”. An inspiring body of work, Devotion fuses the energy of worship with an alluring musical curiosity -it’s a listening experience as worthy of praise as its subject.

Click here to listen: https://umgafrica.lnk.to/Devotion

Track listing