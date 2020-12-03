Th&o stamps his solo career with new album ‘Ebusuku’

In 2020, the multi-talented South Africa singer-songwriter, Th&o has released a self-produced debut album ‘Ebusuku’ to officially begins his journey as a solo artist. Born Thando Kunene, the Jo’burg-based producer, sound engineer and singer-songwriter is primed to make his mark under the wing of Universal Music Africa.

Having professionally branched into music in 2009, the now 31-year-old musician announced himself onto South Africa’s music scene with his 2013 EP Involuntary Motion. It’s with this project that his diverse set of influences – ranging from Mark Ronson, Jamiroquai and N*E*R*D to Fela Kuti and Brenda and the Big Dudes – first coalesced into a body of work. Th&o.’s sound has since matured, but maintains its eclectic tinge of alternative styles. For Th&o., his journey into music was about understanding how music was made. ‘‘When I started making music it’s because I became so fascinated with the details. There’d be a thousand people on the song credits and I wanted to know what each of them did,’’ Th&o. says.

This need to learn who was creating the vibes led Th&o. on his career path, and still seeps through his own music. ‘‘I first started as an engineer and then became a producer and knew that’s what I wanted to do,’’ he says. The result of his innate curiosity and studious approach to music has led to Th&o. notching up impressive collaborations across the South African music industry. Most notably, he served as producer for Solo and the BETR GANG’s Tour Dates album and has further developed into the hip hop ensemble’s musical director.

With his sonic versatility, Th&o. is ready to share his own growth as he finally releases his self-produced debut album Ebusuku. After beginning work on the album in 2016, the multi-faceted artist explains the reasoning behind it. ‘‘I named it Ebusuku because I only worked on it at night – from 9pm to 4am in the morning everyday,” he says. “The idea was to capture how listening to music at night (or in the dark) is a very different feeling, so I started going for a nocturnal feeling’’. The 12-track album captures this essence and folds Th&o.’s broad palette into an enthralling debut offering. His first single “Ghosting” is a bouncy tale of elusive love games and the metaphoric “Body Like A Gun” is a study in brilliant songwriting.

Reflecting on the album’s overall feel Th&o. reveals; “It’s a muddle of all the things I like… drawing from the well of what I’ve accumulated” he says. “I call it Afrotronic, with elements of indie and funk. It’s both alternative and electronica.” Apart from aiming to spread his unique sound and gaining more reach through his debut, what Th&o. hopes to achieve with his music is a balance between substance and feeling. “Music – for me – either hits you cerebrally or viscerally,’’ he shares. ‘’I think the most important thing is how impactful your work is holistically. I just want to make my contribution… and hopefully make people happy in this crazy world’’.