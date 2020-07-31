Th&o reintroduces late music legends on on electric BARS

The  South African multi Talent Th&o officially begins his journey as a solo artist with the release of his new single Body Like a Gun off his forthcoming album Ebusuku, which also is now available for pre-order. Born Thando Kunene, the Jo’burg based Producer, Sound Engineer and Singer/Songwriter is primed to make his mark under the wing of Universal Music Africa. Having professionally branched into music in 2009, the now 31 Year old musician announced himself onto South Africa’s music scene with his 2013 EP Involuntary Motion.

It’s with this project that his diverse set of influences ranging from Mark Ronson Jamiroquai And N*E*R*D To Fela Kuti And Brenda and the Big Dudes first coalesced into a body of work. Th&o’s sound has sincematured, but maintains its eclectic tinge of alternative styles. For Th&o, his journey into music was about understanding how music was made. ‘‘When I started making music it’s because I became so fascinated with the details. There’d be a thousand people on the song credits and I wanted to know what each of them did,’’ Th&o says.

