The Yung Smile collabs with Scooby Nero for his debut single.

Nigerian artist The Yung Smile has a hit single in the chamber titled Pay Up featuring Scooby Nero. The song is a vibrant jam that demands all who owe any money to PAY UP. When two Nigerian musicians meet, a banger is certainly coming out of the studio and this song is no different. Born in Ughelli North and raised in Benin City, Nigeria, The Yung Smile comes in with a smooth verse while Scooby Nero handles the hook.

Scooby Nero has been an active member of the South African music scene for a while with hits like Washkalakunda with Gigi Lamayne and Pununu with Moonchild Sannelly. A co-sign from Scooby Nero will go a long way in establishing The Yung Smile on the continent.

Born Eyefia Michael Smile, The Yung Smile has been making music since he was 17 and gaining fans from all across the continent. This new single will only push him to new heights.

If anyone owes you money share the link and they will PAY UP!

To stream/download the single click : here