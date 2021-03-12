The World’s Closest Capital Cities

By Idriss Biya kouyateh, Transafrica

The continent of Africa is the second largest continent in the world after Asia which is the world’s largest continent and the most populated continent covering approximately 30 per cent of the land area (44,58 million km²).

The motherland, Africa is sometimes nicknamed the “Mother Continent” due to its being the oldest inhabited continent on Earth. The first human beings have lived in Africa for more than 5 million years.

The continent is bounded by the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

According to the United Nations, there are 54 countries in Africa today and Four dependencies which are Reunion (France), Western Sahara (Disputed), Mayotte (France), Saint Helena (U.K).

The twin cities of Africa. After the massive waives of independence in the 1960s, the two countries colonised France and Belgium, The Republic of Congo and The Democratic Republic of Congo decided to rename their countries after the Kongo river which was the name of the Kingdom of Kongo (1390-1914) and the only border between these two independent nations.

In 1483, the Portuguese explorer Diogo Cão sailed up the uncharted Congo River, discovering the Kongo Kingdom and becoming the first European to encounter the Kingdom. After discovering the Kongo, Cão left to return to Portugal with some Kongo nobles.

After two years (1483_1483), the explorer returned with the nobles in 1485. At that time the ruling King, Nzinga Nkuvu, converted to Christianity and even took the Christian name João I in honour of Portugal’s king at the time, Joã0 II.

In 1491, Cão came again this time he returned with Roman Catholic priests and Soldiers. And the Kingdom declined in the mid of the 16th century due to political instability and wars.

Located in central Africa in nowadays northern Angola, western Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and the southern portion of Gabon.

The two countries adopted the same name (Kongo/Congo) after being declared independent in the early 60s.

Both countries are separated by the Congo River which is one of the world’s great rivers, carrying 1.25 cubic of water_ over 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools into the Atlantic Ocean every second.

The World closest capitals. The two countries have their capital cities facing each other (Kinshasa and Brazzaville) only separated by the Congo River which takes about 5 to 15 minutes to cross from Congo Brazzaville (The republic of Congo) to Congo Kinshasa (Congo DRC), making them the world’s closest capitals.