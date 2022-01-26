THE TRANSPORT EDUCATION & TRAINING AUTHORITY (TETA) LAUNCHES PHEPHA – ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN #SEETOMORROW!

Johannesburg, 24 November: The Transport Education & Training Authority (TETA) is launching a new, festive season road safety campaign called Phepha #SeeTomorrow on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 at the Wanderers Taxi Rank from 8am to 9am.

“Phepha” is a Zulu word that means “be aware” and the Phepa. Be Aware. See Tomorrow campaign is aimed at both motorist and pedestrian road users. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage South Africans to exercise caution on the roads, especially during the bustling festive season when everybody is traveling in and out of Gauteng to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. The SETA believes that by encouraging road users to make small changes in their daily habits on the road, some headway can be made in decreasing road carnages.

From having a sober buddy to drive you home after a night of indulging in alcohol to avoiding the habit of texting and driving or walking, small changes can make a difference. These messages are aimed at ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festive season period and travel safely to and from their various destinations.

Says TETA CEO Ms Maphefo Anno-Frempong, “The Gauteng roads are always busy year–round, and they are especially busy during major holidays such as Easter and the festive season. That is why we have committed ourselves to promoting road safety through the Phepha campaign and other similar projects throughout the year.”

During the months of December 2021, January and February 2022, the campaign will be activated in various parts of Gauteng, where the Phepha teams will be spreading their awareness message to people at malls, taxi ranks and other similar locations. The Phepa. Be Aware. See Tomorrow, messaging is focused on four key peak road usage periods (i.e. long distance travel for festive season holidays, local road use during festive celebrations, travel back home after the festive season, and travel during the back to school and back to work period in the new year.)

“We want to encourage our fellow South Africans to be responsible on the roads. We are not discouraging people from enjoying the festivities of the year end. Rather, we want to encourage them to make some changes to their behaviour on the roads, so that they can arrive to their destinations safely.”

“Simple changes like pedestrians wearing bright clothing at night, drinking water regularly or remembering to stop every two hours during a long-distance trip, can be life saving.” concluded the CEO.