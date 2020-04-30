the stance of the LGBTQI+ communities in Africa

The word homosexuality still remains the term that requires a lot of caution before being thrown in to a conversation, due to the mainstream public holding different sentiments on the matter. The impact rendered by laws that prohibit homosexual acts extents beyond just barrier for freedom of expression but also denies the LGBTIQ+ community their identity.

Human right groups and independent NGOs partake in countless hue and cries to get governments to amend constitutions to be inclusive when it comes to the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community. The future of the LGBTIQ community in Africa remains gloomy as homosexuality still remains illicit in 34 countries punishable long term imprisonment even by death in countries like Mauritania, Sudan, and Somalia. Nigerian constitution extents it further by imposing sanctions on heterosexual allies, families and friends exhibiting support on homosexuality and culprits can face up to 10 years imprisonment.

However even this few countries like South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Mozambique and Seychelles that have permitted homosexual acts, ignorance, divisions driven by culture or religion still loom large in communities, perpetuation discriminations and violent acts, like correctional rape.

This Africa day Transafrica radio together with Brand South Africa were celebrating African unity in diversity under the theme THE AFRICA WE WANT, Debbiebloodmoon on Connect Africa caught up with LGBTIQ+ community activists Africa. Listen to the challenges that this community face still in some countries.