THE South aFRICAN DUO Major League DJz DROPS THE first Amapiano album with 31 songs

Major League DJz has dropped a 31-track album titled Pianochella! This is the first Amapiano album with 31 songs!!! Fun times ahead …their foray into dance music which includes frequently released balcony mixes adds a refreshing dimension to the dynamic pair’s discography. Pianochella represents their journey into exploring different genres, as they travelled across South Africa to attain the right ingredients for the album’s soundscape. This also led to cross regional collaborations with Adrienne Foo and Shana Matjila while Bontle Smith contributed some homegrown sounds. It’s “Plane E’Landile” with frequent collaborator Cassper Nyovest that stands out, alongside the hip jerking “Wang’Kwishisha” with Lihle Bliss though.