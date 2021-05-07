The Skhanda Gawd, Returns to Your Airwaves With ‘K:HOVA’

Johannesburg, 07 May 2021 – Today award winning rapper, K.O, drops his latest single ‘K:HOVA’ reminding us who the real gawd of South African rap truly is. The long-anticipated single is available on all digital platforms.

A smart play on Jay-Z’s self-proclaimed nickname, J-Hova (a play on the word Jehovah) ‘K:HOVA’ is a reminder that K.O has over 15 years under his belt and sends a clear message that, he is not only a legend in the SA Hip Hop landscape, but he is also claiming a spot that is rightfully his. On the single produced by Lunatikbeatz, K.O shows off his consistent and impressive flows and lyrical dexterity, “I am not just another rapper, I have earned my stripes and I am the embodiment of sheer African greatness,” said the multi-platinum rapper. K.O. prompts us to “give me my flowers, I’ve been doing what I’m doing, and I do it very well”. We for sure know that Mr. Cashtime deserves to be given his props and ‘K:HOVA’ marks the beginning of another Skhanda Gawd era in SA Hip Hop.

At midnight he dropped the provocative visuals for K:HOVA. When asked about the inspiration behind the video, K.O said: “The video is inspired by my life story, in and outside the confines of the music business.”

With his album set to be released in late 2021, this sneak peek will keep his fans very eager for what is to come.

Have a listen to ‘K:HOVA’, here.

Watch the video for ‘K:HOVA’ here.