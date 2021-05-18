THE SEARCH IS ON FOR MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: The search is on for the young woman who will follow in the footsteps of the current Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, represent her country on the global stage and become one of South Africa’s most prominent ambassadors and influencers.

With the phenomenal growth and impact of the Miss South Africa brand, and the huge interest surrounding the pageant following Zozibini Tunzi’s global triumph as the longest reigning queen in the history of the Miss Universe pageant, thousands of entries are expected from hopefuls across the nation.

Entries open for Miss South Africa 2021 on Monday, May 24, at 17h00 and will close on June 24 at midnight. A commercial will be played on television and social media platforms. It features Musida, Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert who encourage would-be entrants to “face your power and embrace your future” with the overriding message that they are great women and the leaders of the future.

The powerful commercial was scripted by Melissa Nayimuli, a Miss South Africa 2020 finalist.

Says Stephanie Weil of the Miss South Africa Organisation: “We are delighted that the Miss South Africa brand continues to provide a leading voice for the winners but also all the young entrants and finalists who join us as a part of this empowerment platform. We can’t wait to meet the class of 2021 and introduce them to all of South Africa!”

The Miss South Africa Organisation continues to make the entry process as easy as possible which means there are no forms to download and no regional auditions to which hopefuls have to travel. Those who wish to enter can simply visit www.misssa.co.za, fill in a number of questions, upload entry pictures (one head & shoulders and one full body image). Entrants will also be required to post their introduction video on social media as part of entering by using #MissSA2021 and tagging Miss South Africa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This year’s Miss South Africa pageant will be held in October when current incumbent Shudufhadzo Musida will hand over her crown to her successor. Miss South Africa 2021 will have the chance to represent her country and compete on the global stage.

Musida, who will be competing at Miss World in Puerto Rico in December, encouraged young women to enter: “This journey has been one of the highlights of my life – one that I will never forget and will cherish for as long as I live. You too can do it! This platform has not only empowered me, but it has caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too. It has empowered a nation of girls just like me, and showed me that all dreams are valid irrespective of your background. My life has been changed forever and the lives of the generations that come after me, so for that – Ndo livhuwa.”

Entrants are encouraged to watch the dedicated “How To” videos that will be released across the Miss South Africa Organisation’s official channels (websites and social media) as well as checking out further details under Miss SA 2021 on the official website www.misssa.co.za.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International, Brand South Africa and the City of Cape Town.