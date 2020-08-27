THE race for Mzansi’s ultimate storyteller has began !!
Written by Qello Mapanya on September 1, 2020
After an intense judging process and deliberation, the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards nominations are in. South African fans geared up to celebrate their favourite stars in the soapie world when the nominees were revealed in a broadcast on Wednesday, 26 August at 18:00 on SABC 1 and streamed live from the RSAs YouTube and Facebook platforms.Hosted by the exceptionally sensational, Winnie Ntshaba and the remarkable comedian, Mpho Popps the nominees’ announcement was a display of great possibilities for the entertainment industry as the RSAs took centre stage in an opulent theatre set up.
The nominations announcement was recorded in studio and included commentary by previous Royalty Soapie Awards winners, who gave us insight of the soapie world. Supported by The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, funding the youth and industry development made possible by the Royalty Soapie Foundation and the National Lotteries Commission, broadcasting channel SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho, and make-up partner BX Cosmetics.
The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on the 31 August. The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcasted on the 26th of September 2020 on SABC 1 at 20:00.
Here is the full list of the RSAs 2020 Nominees:
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION
7de Laan
Getroud met Rugby
Gomora
Isibaya
The River
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM
Gomora
Isibaya
Lithapo
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
Suidooster
The River
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isibaya
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR
7de Laan
Gomora
Muvhango
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING WARDROBE
Binnelanders
Gomora
Suidooster
The Queen
The River
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM
Arendsvlei
Gomora
Isithembiso
Skeem Saam
The River
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
7de Laan Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen
Isidingo Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe
The Queen Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza
The Throne Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi
Uzalo Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Generations: The Legacy Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo
Gomora Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa
Gomora Siyasanga Papu as Pretty
Skeem Saam Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha
The Queen Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
Arendsvlei Cantona James as Daniel Lafras
Gomora Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy
Gomora Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet
Suidooster Richard September as Bennie
The River Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho
OUTSTANDING COUPLE
Arendsvlei Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and
Craig Adriaanse as Wesley
Binnelanders Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and
Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster
Getroud met Rugby David Louw as Simon Greeff and
Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef
Isidigo Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and
Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa
The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and
Hlomla Dandala as Zweli
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Arendsvlei Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster
Generations: The Legacy Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso
Muvhango Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini
Suidooster Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels
The River Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Lithapo Lorraine Moropa as Pabi
Skeem Saam Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli
The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe
The Throne Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile
Uzalo Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN
7de Laan Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson
Binnelanders Jacques Gombault as Jonas
Isidingo Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko
The River Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho
The Throne Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN
Binnelanders Laré Birk as Alice Moolman
Gomora Connie Chiume as Mam’ Sonto
Skeem Saam Lesego Marakalla as Rachel
Suidooster Denise Newman as Bridgette October
The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe
OUTSTANDING SOAPIE
7de Laan
Binnelanders
Getroud met Rugby
Isidingo
The Queen