THE race for Mzansi’s ultimate storyteller has began !!

After an intense judging process and deliberation, the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards nominations are in. South African fans geared up to celebrate their favourite stars in the soapie world when the nominees were revealed in a broadcast on Wednesday, 26 August at 18:00 on SABC 1 and streamed live from the RSAs YouTube and Facebook platforms.Hosted by the exceptionally sensational, Winnie Ntshaba and the remarkable comedian, Mpho Popps the nominees’ announcement was a display of great possibilities for the entertainment industry as the RSAs took centre stage in an opulent theatre set up.

The nominations announcement was recorded in studio and included commentary by previous Royalty Soapie Awards winners, who gave us insight of the soapie world. Supported by The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, funding the youth and industry development made possible by the Royalty Soapie Foundation and the National Lotteries Commission, broadcasting channel SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho, and make-up partner BX Cosmetics.

The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on the 31 August. The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcasted on the 26th of September 2020 on SABC 1 at 20:00.

Here is the full list of the RSAs 2020 Nominees:

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

7de Laan

Getroud met Rugby

Gomora

Isibaya

The River

 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

Gomora

Isibaya

Lithapo

The Queen

The River

 

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

Suidooster

The River

 

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

The Queen

The River

 

OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR

7de Laan

Gomora

Muvhango

The Queen

The River

 

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

Binnelanders

Gomora

Suidooster

The Queen

The River

 

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isithembiso

Skeem Saam

The River

 

 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

7de Laan                               Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen

Isidingo                                 Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe

The Queen                            Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza

The Throne                           Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi

Uzalo                                      Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu

 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Generations: The Legacy  Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo

Gomora                                 Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa

Gomora                                 Siyasanga Papu as Pretty

Skeem Saam                       Lydia Mokgokoloshi            as Koko Mantsha

The Queen                            Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa

 

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Arendsvlei                             Cantona James as Daniel Lafras

Gomora                                 Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy

Gomora                                 Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet

Suidooster                            Richard September as Bennie

The River                               Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

 

OUTSTANDING COUPLE

Arendsvlei                             Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and

Craig Adriaanse as Wesley

Binnelanders                       Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and

Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster

Getroud met Rugby             David Louw as Simon Greeff and

Christel van den Bergh as Renate Greef

 

Isidigo                                                Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and

Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa

 

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and

Hlomla Dandala as Zweli

 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Arendsvlei                             Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster

Generations: The Legacy  Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso

Muvhango                             Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini

Suidooster                            Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels

The River                               Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Lithapo                                  Lorraine Moropa as Pabi

Skeem Saam                       Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

The Throne                           Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile

Uzalo                                      Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo

 

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

7de Laan                               Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson

Binnelanders                       Jacques Gombault as Jonas

Isidingo                                 Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko

The River                               Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

The Throne                           Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule

 

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Binnelanders                       Laré Birk as Alice Moolman

Gomora                                 Connie Chiume as Mam’ Sonto

Skeem Saam                       Lesego Marakalla as Rachel

Suidooster                            Denise Newman as Bridgette October

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

 

OUTSTANDING SOAPIE

7de Laan

Binnelanders

Getroud met Rugby

Isidingo

The Queen

 

