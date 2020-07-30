The queen of afro-House NINIOLA BACK WITH HIT SINGLE ‘ADDICTED’

Multi award winning Nigerian artiste Niniola is back with her new single ADDICTED which is already making waves on radio stations across the continent.

Having organically shot to fame across the globe in 2017, with hit single Maradona from her debut album, Niniola Apata aka Niniola is a multi-talented Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur is back.

Her latest single titled “ADDICTED” from her much anticipated upcoming album ‘Colours and Sounds’ dropped last week, and already has great response globally with huge airplay on stations locally.

The single is a fun Afro House track, centred around lost love and finding your way back to it. Written as an ode to South Africa, the song has elements of Amapiano and Afrobeats, and pays homage to her self proclaimed second home.

Get ready for Niniola to switch up the game in 2021 on her own terms.

Download ADDICTED on all popular downloading platforms right now!