The Outlaw king VIctony shipped us in to planet “SATURN”

Anthony Ebuka Victor professionally known as VICTONY, is a 19 years old Nigerian Rapper, Singer and Songwriter. Victony music career took off in 2017 when he released a mixtape on soundcloud , The Outlaw King , where he started off solely rapping but later developed a more dynamic artistry that made him swing between different genres such as RNB , Trap music & Afro-pop

Victony has finally dropped his latest offering and EP titled Saturn. The Outlaw King carefully weaves celestial vocals, soothing riffs and Africa’s soul into Saturn. He shows his ability to shape shift through sounds and genres, defying the norm.The message of Saturn is that of inclusion, of acceptance; a paradox that Victony represents as the Outlaw King. He takes the listeners on a journey of dreamy rhythms, through the cosmic melodies and conventional African drums in More, through the oriental themes in Maria, Space and Time, speaks our mind, reaching out and touching our insecurities and his acceptance of his indifference, being an outlaw.

With Saturn, The Outlaw King speaks to the souls of the broken, the misfits, the social rejects, the imperfects, and he sings one song: You are enough; it is perfectly okay to be you, to be different, to be Saturn. ”Saturn to me is the jewel of the Solar system, but it is used to being lonely, as its entire surface is literally gas”, added Victony.

He’s currently chasing his B.Eng in Petroleum Engineering at the Federal University of Technology.

Stream Saturn: Here