the official video OF A global hit JERUSALEMA FINALLY TOUCHES DOWN

October 26, 2020

South African producer finally released  Master KG’s  highly anticipated official music video of a global hit  Jerusalema the ‘Remix’ feat dynamic vocalist Nomcebo Zikode and multi-talented Nigerian  musician  Burna Boy.The video premiered last week Friday 23 October is currently sitting on  208 809 views on YouTube and the song is on number 38 on Billboard Global 100 for the passed six weeks.

 

