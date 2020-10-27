the official video OF A global hit JERUSALEMA FINALLY TOUCHES DOWN
Written by Qello Mapanya on October 26, 2020
South African producer finally released Master KG’s highly anticipated official music video of a global hit Jerusalema the ‘Remix’ feat dynamic vocalist Nomcebo Zikode and multi-talented Nigerian musician Burna Boy.The video premiered last week Friday 23 October is currently sitting on 208 809 views on YouTube and the song is on number 38 on Billboard Global 100 for the passed six weeks.