THE LOWKEYS back WITH A NEW Soulful AMAPIANO SINGLE GUGU

July 17, 2020

Pretoria based group, The Lowkeys, made up of lead singer and producer “Big Zee”, keyboardist/Song writer “Bean” and DJ/Producer, “Q Unlimited” are back by force with another street anthem, titled “Gugu”.Though they had dominated the Amapiano scene for years, their breakthrough came in 2019 when they changed their personal relationship with DJ Sumbody into a business one, signing a recording deal with the Sumsounds stable, and subsequently Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

The Lowkeys have offered us tracks such as “Lerato” and “Shaker” which featured DJ Sumbody and came of their EP, Main Sounds of Pitori .

Most recently they were responsible for hit track “Ndikuze” featuring Moonchild & Kabza De Small, “Shoota Moghel” by Major League, featuring Pretoria Maradona, Focalistic as well as the hit single “Stolen Goods”

Their latest single “Gugu” featuring  Kizo & Swartspare drops tomorrow on all digital streaming platforms.

 

