THE latest signee IN WARNER MUSIC FAITH K SEALS a GLOBAL DEAL with a 1ST SINGLE FEAT. pH RAW X

Warner Music South Africa welcomes new signing, R&B & Hip-Hop sensation Faith K. Faith Khensani Mashaba based in Johannesburg was discovered by the legendary SA Hip Hop DJ, DJ Dimplez.

Faith K is gearing to enter the SA Hip Hop market with a bang through her debut single Champ featuring labelmate Hip Hop producer pH Raw x, coming out on the 31st July 2020.

Vusi Leeuw, Head of Urban A&R at Warner Music SA had this to say; “When pH Raw X introduced me to this your sensation’s music I got hooked on her talent immediately and we called her and DJ Dimplez to join our Warner music family. I’m very excited to have the young and versatile Faith K as part of our talented family and can’t wait to see her music career grow in SA and beyond.”

Says Faith K, “Words can’t describe how excited I am for this new journey with the Warner Music South Africa family. I hope South Africa is ready because I’m coming for all of it!”

Says DJ Dimplez, “I can’t wait for SA to meet Faith K the artist. She’s a creative that never stops learning. She’s a true artist that continuously works on her artistry. Big things to come. I hope the world is ready.”