The KIFFNESS Ode of Blessing for South African HealthCare Professionals and Allied Healthcare workers

As the Covid 19 Virus continues to spread across South Africa, the people most at risk in defending all South Africans are our healthcare fraternity. With over 1400 cases (*as of 02/04/2020) of coronavirus recorded in South Africa, there is no denying that the statistics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can feel overwhelming. In the face of immense stress and trauma we have witnessed the rise of something incredible in our beloved South Africa, a sense of ubuntu and unity across our country in support of healthcare workers.

The Kiffness, a well-known South African Band in association with Adcock Ingram OTC’s Sponsors of Brave Campaign, have released a song dedicated to supporting Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and other healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 . “May the Road Rise Up to Meet You,” was chosen by David Scott, founder of The Kiffness, is an old Irish blessing often used as a prayer that has travelled throughout the centuries, to protect people on their challenging journeys.

David Scott explains, “I was a member of the KZN Youth Choir in 2004, and ‘An Irish Blessing’ was a song we often sang at concerts. It was always one of my favourite songs to sing, not only because of its beautiful words and melody but for its ability to stir my emotions and uplift my spirits. It was also agreat opportunity to finally work with my wife, Jute, as we are in lockdown together”.

The song originally in English now includes isiZulu and Afrikaans, David says: “I wanted to add Zulu and Afrikaans to the song to bring it home for our healthcare workers. Mandela once said that if you talk to a language he understands, it goes to his heart.”

The Kiffness has created three parodies that have made both local and international headlines reaching millions of people through social media. As another parody, David explains that this time he opted to create something that was completely heartfelt, and sincerely hope that any healthcare professional who sees the video will feel encouraged.

A few weeks ago along-side News24, Adcock Ingram OTC launched ‘Sponsors of BRAVE,’ a campaign celebrating and sharing the stories of Pharmacists, Doctors, Nurses and other healthcare professionals who have gone above and beyond their day-to-day call of duty.