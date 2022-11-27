Trevor Noah to host Grammy’s AGAIN!!!!

Written by on December 22, 2022

When one door closes another one opens should be Trevor Noah’s life motto as he closed one chapter to only open up new doors. he said before leaving the Daily Show that he is leaving not because of new prospects to be honest, he did not know what’s next, he just took a leap of faith.

The global comedian Trevor Noah took to his socials to announce that he will be hosting the Grammy awards for the third time in a row. It has been quite an eventful year for Trevor, he announced the end of his Daily Show slot, went on a world tour, sparked romance rumors with Dua Lipa and now is set to hos the Grammy’s.

The South African born comedian has done an amazing job hosting the Grammy’s its no surprise that he will be back on that stage. fans took to social media to share their excitement and delight over these news.

Here’s some of his best moments hosting the 64th Grammy Awards

We look forward to seeing what 2023 will have for Trevor. What do you think he will accomplish? let us know.

