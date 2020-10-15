THE FIRST OFFICIAL SOUTH AFRICA DRIVE-IN CONCERT KICKS OFF SUMMER

Introducing the highly anticipated South Africa Drive In Concert Experience, the first of it’s kind on the continent, was today formally announced by a local collective of the city’s top promoters and supported by Gagasi FM. This Government regulated 3-day festival is set to comply with all COVID restrictions is taking place from Thursday 22nd October until Sunday 24th October at the Greyville Racecourse. With live music by the legendary Zakes Bantwini , Durban’s finest DJ Tira and DJ Sox, a series of dynamic cinematic experiences to Comic Relief. The SA Drive In Concert is the future of outdoor festivals and the current answer to re-opening the entertainment economy & provide a safer way to experience outdoor events.

“We pride ourselves in creating tailor made events that music lovers can enjoy. Over the past decade we as an organisation have strived to curating entertainment experiences” says SA Drive In committee member Kgolo Mthembu while is colleague DJ Sox added, “The current Government regulations has crippled not just our businesses but the entire entertainment industry. With the introduction of the Drive In Festival, operating under strict measures, we are hoping to open financial opportunities for the industry again.

The entire experience prides itself on a contactless event from ticketing to entry and even the purchasing of food and beverages. The organisers have taken all measures to ensure patrons are safe, comfortable with an unlimited options of entertainment.

“With large gatherings being categorized as high risk, we as the stakeholders in the entertainment space need to rethink and invent new ways to make these live events work” stated artist and festival promoter Zakhele Madida. “This innovative festival was created to help relieve financial stress for so many”.