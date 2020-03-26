the countdown to the total lockdown has begun for South Africans

In a few hours time empty streets, the “sorry we are closed” tags suspending from doors, brigades patrolling the avenues with long guns and menacing stares are about to be a reality for South Africans

During a briefing on Wednesday, members of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security tabled out the restrictions for this lockdown aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned any person who fails to abide by the regulations laid down for the nationwide lockdown effective from midnight with be charged with a criminal offence liable for an incarceration period not exceeding six months of a fine or both.

Here is the list of thing allowed and prohibited to help you remain within the premieres of the law

DOs

You will be allowed to collect social grants.

You will be allowed to buy food.

You will be allowed to seek medical attention.

You will be able to visit the pharmacy for medicine.

A gathering of 50 people will be allowed at a funeral.

You will be allowed to access public transportation for essential services during specific times.

Don’ts

You will not be allowed to go jogging in public.

You will not be allowed to walk your dog in public.

You will not be able to buy alcohol as its sale and movement has been banned.

All gatherings have been prohibited, including gatherings on public roads, buildings, places and premises.

Movement between provinces is prohibited.

Movement between districts is prohibited.

Places of leisure and entertainment are strictly prohibited

South Africa follows a total of twenty-three other countries already in a lockdown.