THE COUNTDOWN TO CROWNING MISS SA 2020 HAS BEGUN

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 17h00. The show will be televised live – across the continent – on M-Net DStv channel 101 and Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.

Says the show’s director and executive producer Gavin Wratten: “The Covid 19 pandemic may have restricted us in some ways, but it has also opened up many new and exciting opportunities.

“In 2020 we won’t just be broadcasting from one stage, we will actually be using the whole city of Cape Town as our stage, with additional crossings to Johannesburg. We will be broadcasting from the beach, from the city, from the harbour as well as from atop the Miss South Africa apartment building in Sandton. So while 2020 may have been a year like we have never experienced before, the 2020 Miss South Africa will be a show like we have never seen before.Some of the country’s best and most exciting performers are part of the line-up including

Mi Casa, Sho Madjozi, Ami Faku, Jimmy Nevis and Sun El-Musician. The show’s host is actress, media personality and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha with TV host, actress and model Lalla Hirayama as a supporting presenter.

The Top 10 Miss SA finalists who come from around the country are Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle.

They will be judged on the night by an all-female judging line-up including some of the country’s most respected and influential personalities. They are reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; business dynamo and previous Miss South Africa title holder (1996) Peggy-Sue Khumalo; multi-award-winning, radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda; actress, presenter, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt as well as actress Kim Engelbrecht.

Miss South Africa 2020 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth in excess of R3 million. The winner will receive R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at luxurious Central Square with fabulous interior décor by Enza Home and a Mercedes Benz C200 Cabriolet for the year of her reign.

Some of the country’s best fashion designers will be dressing the Top 10 finalists at this year’s Miss South Africa live pageant in a not-to-be-missed celebration of South African talent. They are Sandi Mazibuko, Lena Lisa, Mzukisi Mbane, Tracy Efstathiou, Anel Botha, Juan William Aria; Neville Masondo, Orapeleng Modutle and Sello Medupe.

“The Miss South Africa pageant always has the level of nail-biting suspense, drama and tension akin to some of the best local shows we produce for our audiences. We are delighted to bring to millions of South Africans, the passionate stories of inspiring ladies competing for the ultimate pageant title, which for the winner, will open up doors to shine on a global stage,” says M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be screened live on Saturday, October 24, from 17h00 on M-Net DStv channel 101 and Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.A live online stream with exclusive behind the scenes content is also available. Subscriptions to live stream the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale online are currently on sale. The pay per view cost is $6.99 (R99.99 excluding VAT) and will include an exclusive pre-show, online streaming of the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale, the opportunity to see what happens backstage at the event and access to an exclusive post crowning interview with Miss South Africa 2020. To sign up for this live event, subscribe at www.misssa.live (Miss South Africa’s exclusive content online platform).

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International, Brand South Africa and the City of Cape Town.