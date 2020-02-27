THE COLOR PURPLE RETURNS FOR THE THIRD SEASON

For the premiere season of The Color Purple at Joburg Theatre in 2018, the show’s producers and the founder of RADA, J-P Nobrega, decided to collaborate in order to create awareness around the very issues raised in the story of The Color Purple.

The Color Purple deals with issues surrounding rape, sexual and emotional abuse, women’s rights, the disruption of gender roles and more.

RADA (an acronym for rape, alcohol, drugs and abuse) is a non-profit company that aims to take positive, meaningful and effective action to combat life’s atrocities, many of which are addressed in the story of The Color Purple.

Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, Chief Executive Officer of Joburg City Theatres remarks “We want to inspire people beyond watching a story of the human spirit. By collaborating with RADA, we aim to create further awareness of these issues and atrocities against women, and hope to give people the courage to fight and overcome their own nightmares.”

Nobrega stated in 2018, “In its simplest form, RADA aims to spread a message of love and empowerment. By the same token, The Color Purple epitomises this message and encompasses a story of incredible achievement through terrible adversity.”

This mutually beneficial alliance between The Color Purple and RADA resulted in a collaboration on various outreach projects to further spread the message of hope to South Africans within the themes of the musical and according to the principals of RADA.

It was therefore a straightforward decision for the two brands to extend their partnership for the third season of The Color Purple at Joburg Theatre.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with The Color Purple for the third time and spreading the message of women empowerment. The award-winning theatre production highlights an incredible story of overcoming adversity and this is the same message that RADA hopes to spread. No matter one’s circumstances, we all have a choice in life and the ability to rise above. RADA is once again proud to be collaborating with the acclaimed cast and team that breathes life into this life-changing show,” says J-P Nobrega.

The Color Purple continues for its third season at Joburg Theatre from April 2nd to 12th this year.