The City of Joburg plugs in more measures to prevent the spread of covit-19

The City of Joburg South Africa has availed two clinics in each of its seven regions to screen patients for Covid-19 in case of a wider outbreak.Residents of Joburg who wish to locate clinics made available for Covid-19 screening are urged to contact the City’s 24-hour Disaster Management Centre on 010 224 0932.

The municipality has also established a 24-hour Joint Operations Disaster Management Centre (JODMC) at Metro Centre to assist local residents with any emergencies during the country’s national state of disaster.

The Fourteen (14) clinics identified are intended to relieve pressure off provincial facilities over the coming weeks and will assist us to intensify testing and to respond rapidly to suspected cases of infection.

The City is also training healthcare workers on Covid-19 to assist residents with education and contact tracing, focusing on high density and high-risk areas. This is again a measure to ensure we minimize infection and exposure.

The City has also identified several facilities within its property portfolio for use as quarantine facilities and these are currently being assessed by the health department and other relevant structures to guarantee their suitability.

Similarly, nine (9) facilities have been identified as shelter for the homeless and over 2, 000 homeless persons have been housed at these facilities. The facilities are inadequate to accommodate the estimated population of 15, 000 homeless persons within the City but efforts are being made to create additional capacity.

The City encourages any other persons and organizations that may still wish to donate whatever necessary supplies to the City for the benefit of our communities to do so via Ms Bongi Mokaba (Director-Events) on 082 559 3823.

