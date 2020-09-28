“The Catalyst” to change the pan African media landscape arrives…

As countries continue to go in and out of lockdown, there’s a voracious appetite for good content. We’re depending more heavily on screens to inform and entertain us. In this environment, content is coming into its own, with media brands demonstrating a clearer understanding of how a well thought out content strategy can pay off for their brands.

Passionate about the power of the mobile phone and the Internet to change people’s lives meaningfully, Muthoni Maingi founded the Pan-African media company, Of Importance is Life. A direct translation of the Kenyan phrase, “Cha mhimu ni uhai.” Because for the Pan-African spirit to remain alive, what is important is that we are alive, we are here and talented.

The definition of “African” for us, is people of African descent, both on and off the continent.The mobile phone and internet has not only served as a site of trade, commerce, learning for Africans on the continent and the diaspora but more importantly, it has connected us all across continents. We have been able to connect the dots on our oppression but even more importantly, connect to grow ourselves, grow each other and create moments of joy and magic.

The Catalyst is the first product produced by the company. It is the show you want on your calendar twice a month. A space to connect, create stories for ourselves and by ourselves. Space where we get to know each other without having to explain ourselves or appeal to a gaze. Space where you get a weekly round-up of hard-hitting, no holds barred commentary on Africa and the African diaspora. Stretching across themes in politics, culture and entertainment.

It is a Pan-African comedy web talk show hosted by Muthoni Maingi that premieres September 2020. Each season of the show will have 12 episodes, interview exclusives, and deep cuts on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, newsletter and a podcast. The series is created by Muthoni Maingi and written by Muthoni Maingi, Justine Wanda, Sheila Omondi and Ciku Waithaka.

The Catalyst is driven by a style of reaching the modern, African woman in a hurry. Breaking down the most important news analysis that you need to know to start your day. We are a product that integrates events in culture, politics, tech, and focuses on being an important part of African women’s daily update calendars. We are a video and audio company, breaking down key topics, bringing you interviews with the people you need to know, and making you smarter throughout your day on everything from tax policies to how to fold a fitted sheet. All delivered through the routines that make up your life.

The Catalyst is built around a simple proposition — deliver the clearest, smartest, most efficient and trustworthy experience for audiences and advertisers alike. After all, people face a growing challenge to keep pace with changes unfolding before them. Politics, business, culture, science and technology are in constant collision, creating new conflicts, new industries, new opportunities and new challenges in Africa.

The show talks to African millennials across the continent and diaspora aged 25-35 years old. These are people that are digitally savvy, interested and invested in connecting on digital platforms and consume a lot of their content on digital apps and streaming platforms.