The AFRO-HOUSE Queen NINIOLA penetrates the global market with COLOURS AND SOUNDS

Following huge international hype around her single ‘Addicted’ this past July, multi award winning Nigerian artiste Niniola dropped her much anticipated album COLOURS AND SOUNDS this month.Celebrated as the “Queen of Afro-House” across the globe and endorsed by international giants like Beyoncé and Drake, this Nigerian singer unites the Continent and the African Diaspora on her latest offering COLOURS AND SOUNDS.

Incorporating influences from South Africa’s hypnotic Amapiano sound to Jamaican dancehall and elements of vintage Afrobeat, the album is unique in its undertaking. The album was co-produced by musical icon and Verzuz co-founderTimbaland, Niniola’s long-time collaborator Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake) , Nigerian beatmakers Kel-P and Nonso Amadi, South African Shuffle Muzik and Teflon Zincfence (Chronixx, Koffee); from Jamaica

U.K. Afrowave boss Afro B appears on “My Body,” while South Africa’s Busiswa brings gqom flavour to the hypnotic “Oh Sharp.” Nigerian music icon Femi Kuti adds his distinctive sax tones on the Afrobeat-inspired “Fantasy,” and Kenyan quartet Sauti Solbring a mix of reggae and Afropop vibes to the sunny, Kel P-produced “So Serious.”

With such diverse musical flavours throughout the album, NINIOLA’s vocals always remain singular and authentic as she brings her A-game to all 13 tracks.

“My music is colourful and vibrant — it’s travelled across borders and it’s being played by different ethnicities, whether black or white,” NINIOLA says, “even though my root genre is Afro-House, I can do it all -— R&B, pop, folk. So I am basically a girl of many Colours and Sounds.”

Her latest video for the Shuffle Muzik-produced Look Like Me. Directed by Clarence Peters, NINIOLA plays an array of colourful characters, reflecting the track’s celebration of individualism and women’s empowerment.

Download SOUNDS AND COLOURS on all popular downloading platforms right now.

Listen to Niniola talking about the single “Addicted” on the Lowdown with Noah Makholwa and KMG HERE: