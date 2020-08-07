The Acclaimed afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage drops another sensation

The Nigerian Finest songstress, Tiwa Savage lands in with another single, titled “Koroba” accompanied by a lyrical video. The new single, ‘Koroba’ serves as a follow-up to her previously heard song ‘Dangerous Love‘ (Produced by Cracker Mallo and recorded in Tiwa’s home city of Lagos, Nigeria) with remixes by South African Dj Ganyani & De Mogul and another version by De Mthuda. In this latest Naija Afrobeat track, Savage talks about how she came into the world to enjoy life, and no matter what she does, people will definitely have their say. This new record “Koroba” has a faster tempo and dance vibe than her previous release and this time around she teamed up with producer, London. The song comes with a dance #KorobaChallenge which is ready trending and making the top list of Triller App.

The African Music Queen is preparing us for the release of her forthcoming album ‘CELIA‘. Scheduled for release later this year. To whet our appetite and build anticipation ahead of the music project, Tiwa has more music to serve. Savage has also been active in her philanthropic endeavours, supporting various youth engagement organizations and breast cancer screening projects across Nigeria and further afield. Tiwa also is very active in #JusticeForUwa, loudly voicing her disgust at the rape of a young girl in a church in Nigeria and creating an Instagram page @WeAreTiredNg where rape victims can speak out.