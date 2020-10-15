The 2020 feather awards here to turn up the love

The long awaited 2020 Feather Awards nominee list is finally out.

The ‘usually controversial’ list announced at an intimate media gathering in Johannesburg earlier today, comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sport and the Business sector. Each nominated individuals, in one way or the other, have either represented, inspired, or scandalized the LGBTIQ community with excellence and distinction over twelve months.

This year the theme is Turn Up the Love.

Dedicated to uplifting the names of LGBTIQ activists who’re doing the important work in communities across the country, the Feather Awards also pays homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTIQ student movements and selected role models who enrich and back the community.

Now in it’s 12th year, the Awards has evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTIQ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year. Done in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, these programmes include the LGBTIQ+ Dialogues done in communities across South Africa focusing on vulnerable LGBTIQ youth and inclusion for all.

The actual Awards will take place on the 11th November at a closed ceremony in Johannesburg.

“Can you believe it, we are 12 years old this year. What a ride it’s been. From starting out as a small celebration of our community , the Feathers have transformed into a gigantic well-oiled operation. Showcasing our LGBTIQ community to the world, empowering South African youth with the LGBTIQ+ Dialogues and then of course the big celebration at the end with these over the top colourful awards” comments Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards. ‘And with slight delay in all festivities this year, we are turning up the love and looking to a positive future ahead in 2021.”

AND THE FEATHER AWARDS 2020 NOMINEES ARE……

Best Styled Individual

Anele Papu

Jimmy Nevis

Thishiwe Ziqubu

Hunk of The Year

Ryle Rene De Morny

Gorata Nzimande

Dr. Fezile Mkhize

Hot Chick of The Year

Blue Mbombo

Celeste Khumalo

Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

Siya Kolisi

Bongiwe Msomi

Makazole Mampipi

Best Rainbow Parenting

Napo Masheane

Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung

Buhlebendalo and Botshelo

Best LGBTIQ Student Movement

Up&Out Tuks

NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association

Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Do Better

Do Better

Do Better

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Queer Wellness Centre

Nike SA

Engage Mens Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

Connie Chiume

Lindiwe Sisulu

Refiloe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

Yim’lo

Blood & Water

The River

Social Media Personality of The Year

Aus Velemina

Vuyokazi Nguqu

Siv Ngezi

Coconut Kelz

Cutest Couple of The Year

Nomsa & Zandile

Ricky & Tony

Sape & Vaivi

Role Model of The Year

Sade Giliberti

SWEAT

Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe

Drama Queen of The Year

COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

The Gigabytes

Socialite of The Year

Olwee

Sarah Langa

Shauwn Mkhize

Musician of The Year

Makhadzi

Master KG

Zoe Modiga

Fag Hag of The Year

Shumi Dantile

Shauwn Mhkize

Siv Ngezi