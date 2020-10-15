The 2020 feather awards here to turn up the love
Written by Qello Mapanya on October 15, 2020
The long awaited 2020 Feather Awards nominee list is finally out.
The ‘usually controversial’ list announced at an intimate media gathering in Johannesburg earlier today, comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sport and the Business sector. Each nominated individuals, in one way or the other, have either represented, inspired, or scandalized the LGBTIQ community with excellence and distinction over twelve months.
This year the theme is Turn Up the Love.
Dedicated to uplifting the names of LGBTIQ activists who’re doing the important work in communities across the country, the Feather Awards also pays homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTIQ student movements and selected role models who enrich and back the community.
Now in it’s 12th year, the Awards has evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTIQ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year. Done in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, these programmes include the LGBTIQ+ Dialogues done in communities across South Africa focusing on vulnerable LGBTIQ youth and inclusion for all.
The actual Awards will take place on the 11th November at a closed ceremony in Johannesburg.
“Can you believe it, we are 12 years old this year. What a ride it’s been. From starting out as a small celebration of our community , the Feathers have transformed into a gigantic well-oiled operation. Showcasing our LGBTIQ community to the world, empowering South African youth with the LGBTIQ+ Dialogues and then of course the big celebration at the end with these over the top colourful awards” comments Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards. ‘And with slight delay in all festivities this year, we are turning up the love and looking to a positive future ahead in 2021.”
AND THE FEATHER AWARDS 2020 NOMINEES ARE……
Best Styled Individual
Anele Papu
Jimmy Nevis
Thishiwe Ziqubu
Hunk of The Year
Ryle Rene De Morny
Gorata Nzimande
Dr. Fezile Mkhize
Hot Chick of The Year
Blue Mbombo
Celeste Khumalo
Siphesihle Ndaba
Sports Personality of The Year
Siya Kolisi
Bongiwe Msomi
Makazole Mampipi
Best Rainbow Parenting
Napo Masheane
Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung
Buhlebendalo and Botshelo
Best LGBTIQ Student Movement
Up&Out Tuks
NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association
Rainbow UCT
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
Do Better
Do Better
Do Better
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Queer Wellness Centre
Nike SA
Engage Mens Health
Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
Connie Chiume
Lindiwe Sisulu
Refiloe Modiselle
Media Award of The Year
Yim’lo
Blood & Water
The River
Social Media Personality of The Year
Aus Velemina
Vuyokazi Nguqu
Siv Ngezi
Coconut Kelz
Cutest Couple of The Year
Nomsa & Zandile
Ricky & Tony
Sape & Vaivi
Role Model of The Year
Sade Giliberti
SWEAT
Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe
Drama Queen of The Year
COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
The Gigabytes
Socialite of The Year
Olwee
Sarah Langa
Shauwn Mkhize
Musician of The Year
Makhadzi
Master KG
Zoe Modiga
Fag Hag of The Year
Shumi Dantile
Shauwn Mhkize
Siv Ngezi
African Feather of the Year
Frank Mugisha