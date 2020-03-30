the 14th addition of the mtn bushfire festival has been postponed to 2021

The Coronavirus crisis continues not only to alter the livelihood of the people but also punch a huge blow in the world’s economy at large.

Amongst myriads of social events that are have been cancelled out is the 14th Edition of the MTN Bushfire which the organisers had to admit it has been one of the hardest decisions they ever had to make.

However, as a responsible and conscientious festival, prioritising the health and safety of their beloved home – the Kingdom of Eswatini, their diverse community of guests from across the globe and staff members, has made this decision a necessary one.

The festival extends appreciation to their loyal Fire Starters, for exhibiting once again, that there is strength in unity with positive and incredibly uplifting messages that they have sent since announcing the festival’s postponement to 28-30 May 2021.

Further, the MTN Bushfire team wishes to acknowledge their dedicated staff members, vendors, artists, partners and sponsors who have worked tirelessly to make the MTN Bushfire festival experience yet another magical and memorable one.

To give you a clearer picture of the impact that the festival has within Eswatini, in 2019, MTN Bushfire Festival generated E45 million for the country’s economy. Close to 1,000 jobs were created directly by the festival, and over 900 employment positions were created through the trade, accommodation, transport, communication and manufacturing sectors. To date, over E2.2 million has been sponsored to beneficiaries, Young Heroes and boMake Rural Projects.

Having already sold two-thirds of the tickets, this year’s festival would have had an even bigger impact on the livelihoods of the staff members, traders, creative entrepreneurs and the Eswatini tourism sector.

But the show will go on! the festival has been postponed, not cancelled. This means that all the exciting programming line up for this year simply shifts to 2021. The MTN Bushfire team has been keeping the fire alive, working hard, remotely from home, to ensure safety while putting together an even more explosive festival for 2021!