TENI THE ENTERTAINER & Davido link up on new single ‘For You’

Award-winning Nigerian talent TENI THE ENTERTAINER has joined forces with Afrobeats star Davido on new single For You, out now via Platoon.

An emotion-tinged slice of Afrobeats, For You sees TENI and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production. The similarly touching official video sees TENI stuck behind bars before her best friend Davido breaks her out – but not without consequences.

The track will feature on TENI’s debut album WONDALAND, out 19th March. Crafted over two years and across six cities – London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja – the LP is a labour of love and a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish.

“For You is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you,” TENI explains. “I always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father and someone with a big heart.”

Davido adds: “This is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer.”

You can stream or download TENI’s For You featuring Davido here: https://platoon.lnk.to/foryou