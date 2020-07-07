Tellaman feat. Alpha P CROSS MY HEART VISUALS

Talented South African singer-songwriter Tellaman, released his latest offering CROSS MY HEART featuring Nigerian rising star Alpha P. The visuals, directed by Naya Effects, was shot in Nigeria. Naya Effects is definitely one of Naija’s most sought after Video Directors. With videos like Naira Marley’s Mafo and Oxlade’s Sugar among many others. CROSS MY HEART has over seven thousand views and counting, be sure to watch it now!