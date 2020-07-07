Tellaman feat. Alpha P CROSS MY HEART VISUALS

Written by on July 7, 2020

Talented South African singer-songwriter Tellaman, released his latest offering CROSS MY HEART featuring Nigerian rising star Alpha P.  The visuals, directed by Naya Effects, was shot in Nigeria.  Naya Effects is definitely one of Naija’s most sought after Video Directors. With videos like Naira Marley’s Mafo and Oxlade’s Sugar among many others.  CROSS MY HEART has over seven thousand views and counting, be sure to watch it now! 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

‘We cannot celebrate Youth Month’

July 7, 2020

0 0

Workers still can’t access Covid-19 relief

July 7, 2020

0 0

2010 World Cup was an African Renaissance project

July 7, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Workers still can’t access Covid-19 relief

Thumbnail
Previous post

First summit of global development banks must deliver on ending fossil fuel finance

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST