Tekno releases ‘Designer” video

Following the release of his debut album ‘Old Romance’, Tekno drops visuals to ‘Designer’ starring Nollywood villain Jim Ike.

One of Tekno’s core strengths as an Afropop performer is to tell a story as succinctly as possible, while still ensuring that the song, in its entirety, is as catchy as it can be. ‘If love was a crime she would still be my baby. ’Tekno celebrates his love interest and the fact that she sees beyond the material gains that he can provide. Nowhere is this more successfully demonstrated than on Designer; a song in which he celebrates love and trust in his relationship. The new video is directed by award winning videographer TG Omori (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide), who he also worked with for recent single “Enjoy” which racked over 4 million YouTube views.

The visuals, shot in Nigeria, was seen for the first time across MTVBASE AFRICA