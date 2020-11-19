Tekno cooking up a December treat

Afro-pop singer Tekno has recently put out the music video for his latest single “Puttin” Tekno has just released a brand-new single titled “Enjoy”.

Produced by Blaise Beats “Enjoy” see’s Tekno encapsulates a very familiar feeling of wanting, against all odds, to celebrate our wins, no matter how small or how big. And those simple words, “allow me to enjoy myself” may well become the battle cry of many who just want a moment to dance and sing and leave our troubles behind, no matter how temporarily. While listeners anticipate Tekno’s debut album “Old Romance”, “Enjoy” gives fans additional reasons to live life and celebrate themselves. “Enjoy” is definitely a vibe to add to your playlist.

Listen to Enjoy HERE

Augustine Miles Kelechi (born December 17, 1992) popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles or simply Tekno, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer.On October 5, 2013, he signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group under which he released singles like “Dance” and “Anything” which won him a nomination in the “Best New act of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. On June 18, 2015, Tekno Miles released his hit single titled “Duro” which was positively received both in Africa and in the US.2016-2017 was seen to be the biggest year for Tekno where he released Pana and Yawa which charted internationally for over a year.

Pana produced by Kriz Beatz was the biggest song of 2016 which has hit over 97 million views on YouTube and counting.

In 2018 Tekno signed with Universal Music to realign for global domination with his unique sound and dance moves which then lead to Teknoreceive his 1 million subscribers’ plaque from YouTube followed by Tekno featuring on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack on the song “Don’t Jealous Me”.Besidescollaborating with Nigeria’s top artists, Tekno has also written and produced chart topping hits for the likes of Davido and Drake and has been mentioned numerous times as Billie Eillish favorite musician of all time.While delivering hit after hit Tekno is a highly talented, hardworking creative musician who has broken into charts worldwide. He has been on a progressive and consistent climb of success in the music market.2020 is the year Tekno gives his fans and critics what they have long been waiting for as he is due to drop his album.