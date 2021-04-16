TAY IWAR UNVEILS NEW EP ‘LOVE & ISOLATION’

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has dropped his hotly anticipated new EP ‘Love & Isolation’, out 16th April 2021. Amidst a chaotic world forced into lockdown, ‘Love & Isolation’ is a deeply personal EP and an ode to self-healing. The release sees Tay produce three of its five tracks, with Jeffrey Rashad and Insightful co-producing the other two.

The new EP also signifies a sonic shift for Tay towards a more romance-tinged R&B vibe, with opener and new single “YOGA” feat. Asa, a smooth, seductive slow jam, perfectly encapsulating this. “STONES” feat. Xenia Manasseh is a more sombre, heartfelt affair, as is the downbeat charm of “FEEL” feat. Lou Val & Insightful. Next up is the reflective but majestic ballad “THINKING” before recent single “PEAKING” closing things out with the kind of energy that typifies the EP – smooth, soulful and emotionally driven.

‘Love & Isolation’ is a mature, contemplative release, representing a new chapter in the ever-diversifying story of Tay Iwar. Tay says, “Love & Isolation is the transition from an era to another era for me,” explaining, “There’s almost nothing linking this project to the last one, besides me, the artist because this is a slow style, more romantic than I’ve ever done before. The intention is for people to feel and tap into yourself. It’s a perfect self-healing EP post-pandemic.”

Dubbed ‘Nigeria’s most reclusive musician’ by OkayAfrica, Tay Iwar is an artist, singer-songwriter, sound engineer and record producer who shot to fame in 2014 with acclaimed debut EP ‘Passport’. A key player in the nation’s alté scene, he followed this up with his debut album ‘Gemini’ in 2019, released in partnership with Soulection, and ‘Gold’, the 8-track collaborative EP alongside Le Mav. Having since produced and featured on tracks for Odunsi (The Engine), Lady Donli, Santi and Juls to name a few, the Nigerian has received support from Complex, Clash, Beats1 Radio and Rinse FM among several prominent platforms.

‘Love & Isolation’ is now available across all major streaming platforms. You can view all release assets here.