TAY IWAR UNVEILS NEW EP ‘LOVE & ISOLATION’

Written by on April 16, 2021

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has dropped his hotly anticipated new EP ‘Love & Isolation’, out 16th April 2021. Amidst a chaotic world forced into lockdown, ‘Love & Isolation’ is a deeply personal EP and an ode to self-healing. The release sees Tay produce three of its five tracks, with Jeffrey Rashad and Insightful co-producing the other two. 

The new EP also signifies a sonic shift for Tay towards a more romance-tinged R&B vibe, with opener and new single “YOGA” feat. Asa, a smooth, seductive slow jam, perfectly encapsulating this. “STONES” feat. Xenia Manasseh is a more sombre, heartfelt affair, as is the downbeat charm of “FEEL” feat. Lou Val & Insightful. Next up is the reflective but majestic ballad “THINKING” before recent single “PEAKING” closing things out with the kind of energy that typifies the EP – smooth, soulful and emotionally driven.

‘Love & Isolation’ is a mature, contemplative release, representing a new chapter in the ever-diversifying story of Tay Iwar. Tay says, “Love & Isolation is the transition from an era to another era for me,” explaining, “There’s almost nothing linking this project to the last one, besides me, the artist because this is a slow style, more romantic than I’ve ever done before. The intention is for people to feel and tap into yourself. It’s a perfect self-healing EP post-pandemic.”

Dubbed ‘Nigeria’s most reclusive musician’ by OkayAfrica, Tay Iwar is an artist, singer-songwriter, sound engineer and record producer who shot to fame in 2014 with acclaimed debut EP ‘Passport’. A key player in the nation’s alté scene, he followed this up with his debut album ‘Gemini’ in 2019, released in partnership with Soulection, and ‘Gold’, the 8-track collaborative EP alongside Le Mav. Having since produced and featured on tracks for Odunsi (The Engine), Lady Donli, Santi and Juls to name a few, the Nigerian has received support from Complex, Clash, Beats1 Radio and Rinse FM among several prominent platforms.

‘Love & Isolation’ is now available across all major streaming platforms. You can view all release assets here.

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

R30 000 towards your live music thanks to Concert SA

April 16, 2021

0 0

Rouge is back with iconic bars on her latest single ‘W.A.G.’

April 16, 2021

0 0

Nameless ‘loses’ Instagram account

April 14, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Solutions Project CEO talks climate and racial justice

Thumbnail
Previous post

Oliver Mtukudzi’s grandson launches music career

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST