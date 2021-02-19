TAY IWAR RELEASES “PEAKING” – NEW SINGLE & ANNOUNCES NEW EP

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has announced his upcoming EP ‘Love & Isolation’, due for release on 16 April 2021. “Peaking” is the first single from the upcoming project, and the track is now available across all major streaming platforms.

‘Love & Isolation’ focuses on healing and tapping into the love that is shared and kept between people. Amidst a chaotic and spontaneous world forced into lockdown, the five track EP features slow-paced R&B songs, connected through beautiful melodies that take you on an escape through an alternate universe.

Tay Iwar describes his latest single as “The dramatic end to a consistent journey through Love & Isolation. It’s the perfect landing spot for the romantically packed EP.”

Pre-add Love & Isolation on Apple Music and listen to ‘Peaking’, now available across all major streaming platforms. You can view all release assets here.