TAY IWAR RELEASES “PEAKING” – NEW SINGLE & ANNOUNCES NEW EP

Written by on April 6, 2021

 

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has announced his upcoming EP ‘Love & Isolation’, due for release on 16 April 2021. “Peaking” is the first single from the upcoming project, and the track is now available across all major streaming platforms

 ‘Love & Isolation’ focuses on healing and tapping into the love that is shared and kept between people. Amidst a chaotic and spontaneous world forced into lockdown, the five track EP features slow-paced R&B songs, connected through beautiful melodies that take you on an escape through an alternate universe.

Tay Iwar describes his latest single as “The dramatic end to a consistent journey through Love & Isolation. It’s the perfect landing spot for the romantically packed EP.”

 Pre-add Love & Isolation on Apple Music and listen to ‘Peaking’, now available across all major streaming platforms. You can view all release assets here.

 

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

FALANA drops HER BRAND NEW SINGLE ‘JOY’

February 19, 2021

0 0

Miss Universe South Africa 2020 launches #DestinyDesigned

February 18, 2021

0 0

Drowning – the silent killer

February 15, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

NASTY C RELEASES BLACK AND WHITE VISUALS FEATURING ARI LENNOX AND HEADLINES THE RHYTHMS OF ZAMUNDA SOUNDTRACK

Thumbnail
Previous post

BERITA DROPS EMOTIVE ‘NDIKHAWULELE’ MUSIC VIDEO

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST