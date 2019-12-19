TAR Feel Good Vybes – Festive Season Playlist 2019
Written by Seth Smith on December 19, 2019
This year 2019 we’ve seen some very catchy, upbeat, meaningful musical hits from African music artists around the continent.
Below are the songs that you simply have to download and store on your playlist to make this festive season exciting and memorable!
- DJ Zinhle – Umlilo
- Semi-Tee ft Miano and Kammu Dee – Labantwana Ama Uber
- Burna Boy – On The Low
- ShoMadjozi – John Cena
- Samthing Soweto – Akulaleki
- Prince Kaybee ft Indlovukazi, Supta & Afro Brothers – Gugulethu
- De Mthuda & Njelic – Shesha
- Burna Boy – Ye
- Blaq Diamond – Ibhanoyi
- Kaygee DaKing ft Bizizi – Kokota Piano
- Prince Kaybee ft Mskai – Fetch Your Life
- Vanessa Mdee ft Distruction Boyz, DJ Tira – That’s For Me
- Cassper Nyovest feat Boskasie – Move For Me
- Nasty C ft Rowlene – SMA
- Davido ft Chris Brown – Blow My Mind
- Sun-El Musician ft Ami Faku – Into Ingawe
- Becca – Yes I Do (feat. Tiwa Savage)
- AKA, YoungstaCPT – Main Ou’s
- K.O – Supa Dupa
- MFR Souls – Love You Tonight (Official) ft. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa & Shasha
- Sampha The Great – Final Form
- Simmy – Ngiyesaba
- Kabza De Small x Dj Maphorisa Ft. Njelic – Nana Thula
- Tresor ft Msaki – Sondela
- Sha Sha ft. DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small – Tender Love
- DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small ft Samthing Soweto – Amantombazane
- ZERO12SFINEST ft THAMAGNIFICENT2 -Baby are you coming
- Tellaman ft Nasty C & Shekana – Whipped
- Sithelo The DJ – Forever
- Lady Zamar – Sharp Shooter
- 2Point1 ft Butana, Phlyvocals & Berita M – Batho Bana
- WizKid – Joro
- Innos ‘B & Diamond Platumz – Yope
- Jobe London & Mphow 69 – Sukendleleni
- French Montana ft Cardi B & Post Malone – Writing On The Wall
- Lady Zamar – This Love
- Gemini Major ft. Nasty C & Tellaman – Right Now
- Tshego ft. King Monada – No Ties
- Stilo Magolide – Nomungathini
- Yanga Chief ft Boity, Dee Koala & Ricky Rick – Utatakho
- Master KG ft Nomcebo – Jerusalema
- Vusinator – Gigabyte
- Yemi Alade – Vibe
- Nadia Nakai – Imma Boss
- Boity – Bakae
- Zonke ft. Kwesta- Soul to Keep
- DJ Slique ft Kwesta – Spaan Saam
- Mi Casa ft. Jay Em – Toca
- Yanga Chief ft. Kwesta – Juju Remix (Yuri x KingP)
- DJ Maphorisa x Kabza De Small ft. Semi Tee, Miano & Kammu Dee -Lorch