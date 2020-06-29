Tanzanian Rayvanny sets the streets ABLAZE WITH “AMABOKO” featuring Diamond platinumz

It is more evident that there is fire burning inside Wasafi records and the artists are very generous in igniting flames on every street corner.  Musician, songwriter and one of Wasafi label’s recording artist Rayvanny took the baton of sprawling out feel good hits with a new riotous single Amaboko featuring Diamond Platinumz.  Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, famously Rayvanny has been synonymous with throbbing hits since marking his  grand entrance with  the his single “Kwetu” and now Amaboko is currentely birthing a raging mess across all social media platforms with  chaotic dance challenges.

Listen to the official audio here 

The original Amaboko behind the scenes dance

Dance Republic Version of Amaboko Dance

Chiluba Afro dance class also came through.

 

