Tanzanian raising star Zuchu rises above the controversy

Written by on September 28, 2020

After claims of her song ‘cheche” featuring Diamond Platinumz  being pulled down from Youtube on allegations of copyright infringement, Zuchu releases another  heart melting romance exhibition captured in the most  amazing aesthetics on the video of her latest offering ‘Litawachoma’ once again featuring the Wassafi boss Diamond Platinumz. The video has already amassed 112,480 views on Youtube in less done an hour.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South AFRICAN SONGSTRESS ami faku to give a live perfomence in celebration of her Album

September 28, 2020

0 0

Zexie Manatsa’s tsuro soccer star

September 28, 2020

0 0

Trap Soul Artist T.Nale releases a brand new single ‘WALK OVER ME’

September 28, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

MASTER KG, NOMCEBO ZIKODE AND LALLA HIRAYAMA features in the 15th ANNUAL iTHEMBA WALKATHON

Thumbnail
Previous post

Wizkid sets the tone with “smile” video ahead of his Album release

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST