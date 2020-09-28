Tanzanian raising star Zuchu rises above the controversy
Written by Qello Mapanya on September 28, 2020
After claims of her song ‘cheche” featuring Diamond Platinumz being pulled down from Youtube on allegations of copyright infringement, Zuchu releases another heart melting romance exhibition captured in the most amazing aesthetics on the video of her latest offering ‘Litawachoma’ once again featuring the Wassafi boss Diamond Platinumz. The video has already amassed 112,480 views on Youtube in less done an hour.