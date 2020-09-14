Tanzanian artist Zuchu on a ceaseless upwards trajectory

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

Zuchu blazed the streets with a double release this past weekend titled ‘Litawachoma’ and ‘Cheche’ .

The two tracks which features the Wassafi boss Diamond Platnumz have already amassed a warm reception evident in thousands of views on You Tube, Zuchu explores the theme of love in the upbeat tempo bound to ignite the dance floor in any giving time of the day. Both tracks are Produced By Mocco Genius & Lizer Classic , ‘Litawachoma’ is currently sitting on 675,778 views while ‘Cheche’ follows with 335,113 views on YouTube.