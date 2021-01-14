Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz ignite the stage with a sultry performance

Written by on January 26, 2021

Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz reminded the masses why they are a match made in heaven on Wasafi Festival pre-party held in Tanzania. Videos doing the rounds on the socials shows the pair getting some groove in a steamy performance of their single titled ‘Gere’

‘Gere’ that has undeniably send Africa gyrating hips in to painful angles had its very sensual visual featured among the Top 20 most viewed video in cross Africa  and its now sitting on 22,864,997 views.

Watch the Performance Here

And the official video below

